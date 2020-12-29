Twelve deep-water creatures discovered in Atlantic Ocean

Spanish coast guards transported 49 migrants rescued in the Atlantic Ocean to Arguineguin port in the island of Gran Canaria on Wednesday. Red Cross members and health staff were seen taking at least three injured migrants into ambulances. Emer McCarthy reports.
This is the jaw-dropping new Faroe Islands Eysturoy tunnel. It features the first underwater roundabout in the Atlantic Ocean. The large infrastructure project connects the Island of Streymoy to the Island of Eysturoy through a sub-sea road tunnel. Altogether, the three-branch sub-sea tunnel measures 11.24 Kilometres (6.8 miles) long. It is set to open to traffic in December 2020.
