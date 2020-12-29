Twelve deep-water creatures discovered in Atlantic Ocean

Global  
 

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:29s - Published
Twelve species new to science were discovered deep in the Atlantic after five years of study by the ATLAS Project.


Atlantic Ocean Atlantic Ocean Ocean between Europe, Africa and the Americas

Crewless ship powered by AI to recreate Mayflower’s 400-year-old journey

 The year 2020 marks four centuries since the Mayflower carried some of the first European settlers across the Atlantic ocean to North America. To commemorate the..
CBS News
Spain rescues 49 migrants near Gran Canaria [Video]

Spain rescues 49 migrants near Gran Canaria

Spanish coast guards transported 49 migrants rescued in the Atlantic Ocean to Arguineguin port in the island of Gran Canaria on Wednesday. Red Cross members and health staff were seen taking at least three injured migrants into ambulances. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
This Is The Jaw-Dropping New Faroe Islands Eysturoy Tunnel [Video]

This Is The Jaw-Dropping New Faroe Islands Eysturoy Tunnel

This is the jaw-dropping new Faroe Islands Eysturoy tunnel. It features the first underwater roundabout in the Atlantic Ocean. The large infrastructure project connects the Island of Streymoy to the Island of Eysturoy through a sub-sea road tunnel. Altogether, the three-branch sub-sea tunnel measures 11.24 Kilometres (6.8 miles) long. It is set to open to traffic in December 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

