Mad Bling? Trump Infuriated With FLOTUS-Led Mar-A-Lago Reno

President Donald Trump's next residence after he departs the White House is his members-only club Mar-a-Lago.

As Trump played golf and dithered over whether to sign the most recent coronavirus relief bill, he also inspected the ongoing renovations to his Florida resort.

And according to CNN, POTUS was unhappy with the changes to his private quarters--many of which were overseen by his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Sources say Trump had many 'loud conversations' with others about the changes and ordered some new pieces of furniture to be removed immediately.

One source at the club said Trump is spending more time than usual behind closed doors and not mingling as much with club members.

The vibe is off.