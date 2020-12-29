Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tech growth could slow: strategist

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 04:36s - Published
Tech growth could slow: strategist

Tech growth could slow: strategist

RegentAtlantic's co-head of investments Andy Kapyrin tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why it's time for investors to buy cyclical stocks like Disney instead of adding to their tech holdings.

RegentAtlantic's co-head of investments Andy Kapyrin tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why it's time for investors to buy cyclical stocks like Disney instead of adding to their tech holdings.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

What to stream during the holidays: 'Wonder Woman 1984' on HBO Max, Pixar's 'Soul' on Disney+

 New films out on streaming this Christmas: 'Wonder Woman 1984' with Gal Gadot hits HBO Max, while Disney+ has Jamie Foxx's new Pixar movie 'Soul.'
USATODAY.com
'The Book of Boba Fett' is coming to Disney+ in 2021 [Video]

'The Book of Boba Fett' is coming to Disney+ in 2021

In the season finale of 'The Mandalorian,' a teaser led fans to think a Boba Fett spinoff could be headed our way.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

 Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
CBS News

Fred Katayama

Get set for more volatility in oil prices in '21 [Video]

Get set for more volatility in oil prices in '21

New lockdowns and a phased rollout of vaccines to treat the coronavirus could restrain crude oil demand next year, and perhaps beyond. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published
U.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% -Mastercard [Video]

U.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% -Mastercard

Powered by a pandemic-driven shift toward online shopping, U.S. retail sales rose 3% during this year’s expanded holiday shopping season, a report by Mastercard said on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Related videos from verified sources

How to play the market rotation: strategist [Video]

How to play the market rotation: strategist

Amid the on-again off-again sector rotation hitting stocks, National Securities' Art Hogan tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should employ a barbell approach that bets on growth and cyclical..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:49Published