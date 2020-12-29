Credit: In the Know: Finds

This six-in-one griddle is the ultimate kitchen appliance

Cooking a whole meal usually dirties several pans or appliances.

However, with Yedi’s Total Package 6-in-1 Digital Grill, you can cook brunch with the same appliance.

Make Waffles, cook eggs, crisp some bacon, press a cheese melt or even make a crepe.

The digital controls let you change the upper and bottom grills' temperature separately, and it comes with all the different plates and accessories you might need.

