Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago

Relax at home and get the benefits of a workout with this infrared sauna blanket

Feel relaxed and in an uplifted state with the V3 infrared sauna blanket by HigherDOSE.

It’s portable, easy to use at-home and gives you all of the benefits of an infrared sauna.

It’ll increase your blood flow, burn calories, lower your cortisol levels and so much more.

You’ll never want to leave home without it, and you don’t have to!

Plus, check out HigherDOSE’s other amazing products like its Essensual body oil and infrared mat.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.