Northview South Vermillion

The early games today at the vigo county school corporation wabash valley classic saw teams having to win to advance to the fourth and final day tomorrow... our first game at terre haute south had northview against south vermillion... drew cook was feeling it from distance today....one of four three's in the contest for the northview sharpshooter... four seconds left in the first half...how about this shot by brevin cooper....he banks in three from just inside halfcourt...nice shot brevin... northview ended the first half on a 16-4 run to led 41-28 at the break... braden allen drives and gets the tough shot to fall for south vermilion... northview out and running....caleb swearingen continues to play at a high level this season... the knights senior with the board and bucket on the nifty reverse.... northview pounds south vermillion 80-52....knights bounce back after suffering their