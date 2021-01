Mikel Arteta in dreamland after super sub Alexandre Lacazette lifts Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed a “dream” substitution after AlexandreLacazette made an instant impact to secure a 1-0 success at strugglingBrighton.

Frenchman Lacazette, who was dropped to the bench due to a soreback, recovered sufficiently to clinically claim the second-half winner just21 seconds after coming on at the Amex Stadium.