Analysis: At Trump Admin's 'Warp Speed,' It'll Take 10 Years To End Pandemic

The vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is rolling along--but very, very slowly.

While the FDA has approved two vaccines for distribution, experts say it will be many months before all Americans who want a vaccine can receive one.

An NBC News analysis says that at the current pace, it'll take nearly a decade to vaccinate enough Americans to bring the pandemic under control.

And according to Business Insider, Brown University's Dr. Ashish K.

Jha knows why.

He says it's because the Trump administration has bucked the responsibility of vaccine distribution to already overwhelmed state health departments.