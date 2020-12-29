Global  
 

DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:24s - Published
The Department of Justice cited the poor video quality, saying they could not discern for certain what happened.


