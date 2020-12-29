Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guinness Open Gate Brewery To Release Mystery Beer New Year's Eve

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Guinness Open Gate Brewery To Release Mystery Beer New Year's EveA new year means new beer from Guinness!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One Of Dallas Area's First Craft Beer Bars, Flying Saucer Closing After Last Call New Year's Eve [Video]

One Of Dallas Area's First Craft Beer Bars, Flying Saucer Closing After Last Call New Year's Eve

"Twenty-five years passed by in a flash but the time has come for us to fly. This one stings, but we are choosing to celebrate what we’ve achieved," the bar said on its Facebook page.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published
3 County-Sponsored COVID-19 Testing Sites In Camden County Will Be Open On New Year's Eve [Video]

3 County-Sponsored COVID-19 Testing Sites In Camden County Will Be Open On New Year's Eve

All six of the county's testing sites will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published
‘NBC New Year’s Eve 2021’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup [Video]

‘NBC New Year’s Eve 2021’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup

‘NBC New Year’s Eve 2021’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup. Carson Daly returns as host of the annual celebration. He will be joined by co-hosts Amber Ruffin and Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Artists..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published