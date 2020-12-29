Wall Street dips from record levels

U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about the path of the economic reopening and whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic aid checks.
RegentAtlantic co-head of investments, Andy Kayprin, says investors were looking to lock in profits “I think it’s really a combination of profit taking – taking stock of the future - and really appreciating that all the good news that was possible in early 2021 we’ve actually borrowed it from 2021 and made it happen in December of 2020.” Intel was the leading gainer on the Dow and S&P, jumping nearly 5%.
Reuters reported that Dan Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point is pushing the semiconductor maker to explore strategic alternatives.
Its 737 MAX plane that had been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes resumed passenger flights Tuesday for the first time in the U.S. Snapchat owner Snap snapped a six-day losing streak, rising 6%.
Shares jumped after Goldman Sachs significantly hiked its price target, citing tech innovations and product partnerships that could boost revenue growth.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred Katayama reports.
Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. Fred Katayama reports.
The Senate was slated to consider the House’s measure passed Monday night increasing direct payments to individuals in the COVID relief package from $600 to $2,000, as well as hold an override vote on the national defense bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve increasing the direct payments by a unanimous vote.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request, thereby blocking the vote.
On Friday, Goldman Sachs predicted the UK's economy will grow 7% in 2021. The growth will be led by the coronavirus vaccine rollout and a Brexit trade deal. Over half of the country's population is expected to be immunized by March. Business Insider reports there will be a significant rebound in economic activity from the second quarter of next year. New trade restrictions are likely to weigh on potential growth in the coming years. Goldman said the drag will mostly be slow to materialize.
Goldman Sachs has cut its near-term growth forecasts for the United States. Goldman Sachs based this on spiking COVID-19 cases and slowing economic activity. US gross domestic product will grow 3.5% in the fourth quarter, down from the previous forecast of 4.5%. According to Business Insider first-quarter 2021 growth estimate was also lowered to 1% from 3.5%. Goldman Sachs said the winter drag should give way to a bigger rebound on the back of vaccine distribution.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump over the years. He's also inserted himself into the Georgia state election process, in an effort to investigate possible voter fraud. Nevertheless, Graham said on Wednesday said that President-elect Joe Biden should begin receiving intelligence briefings. To date, Biden has not received any briefings, as Trump refuses to concede and the GSA has refused to issue the necessary letter of ascertainment.
US stocks climbed on Friday after disappointing November jobs data buoyed hopes for a near-term stimulus deal. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed at all-time highs. The US unemployment rate edged downward from 6.9% to 6.7% meeting economists' forecasts. The S&P 500 closed at 3,699.12, up 0.9% on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 30,218.26, up 0.8% (249 points). While the Nasdaq composite saw closing numbers of 12,464.23, up 0.7%.
It was a banner month for global stocks, powered in part by the biggest November gain for the S&P 500 in history and the strongest monthly performance for the Dow since 1987. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than the $17 billion market cap it held before shares jumped. There's no guarantee the talks will lead to a takeover, and Salesforce could target another company for an acquisition, sources familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.
Bitcoin gained as much as 3.9% in volatile Wednesday trading as investors flocked to risk assets. The rally pushed prices as high as $14,257.53 before a slight retraction in the afternoon. The $14,000..