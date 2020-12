Wilder: We didn't hurt Burnley Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 minutes ago Wilder: We didn't hurt Burnley Chris Wilder says his Sheffield United side failed to do enough to open Burnley up after going a goal down at Turf Moor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Burnley 1-0 Sheff Utd: Chris Wilder says Blades 'didn't do enough' Sheffield United manager Chis Wilder admits it is currently a "struggle" for his side and they...

BBC Sport - Published 2 hours ago