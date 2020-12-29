Global  
 

Patty Jenkins on making 'Wonder Woman 1984'





The director talks with Rick Damigella about filming the first sequel of her filmography.


Patty Jenkins Reveals Her True Feelings About 'Wonder Woman' Ending

Patty Jenkins isn’t holding back. The Wonder Woman 1984 director got candid about the ending of the...
Wonder Woman 3 Announced Amid Mixed Reviews for 2nd Film

You don't have to wonder anymore: Diana Prince will return to the big screen. On Dec. 27, it was...
Patty Jenkins on ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and the Future of Theaters

Jenkins made history with a lucrative deal to direct this sequel. With Warner Bros. opting to debut...
