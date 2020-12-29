Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Police say an escaped inmate from the Clay County jail is back in custody

A man who escaped from the clay county jail earlier today is now back in custory.

That's after a standoff in terre haute this afternoon.

The clay county sheriff's office says ..

Officers took shannon jeffers to "union hospital"... in terre haute.

That was for treatment of cuts on his arms. but -- police say -- while he was at the hospital -- he assaulted an officer and escaped.

He ended up at a house on south 8th street in terre haute.

Police say jeffers barricaded himself inside the home with a handgun.

After "3" hours today ..

Police had him in custody.

The terre haute police..

And the special response team were on scene.

They tried to talk jeffers into coming out of the house.

After they got a search warrant -- the special response team tried to get him out with flash bangs.

He was finally taken into custody a little after twelve today.

This is the same man who had a 26 hour standoff at a hotel in clay county just a few weeks ago.

Terre haute police chief shawn keen says given jeffers' prior record... this was the best outcome they could've had.

"this is what we hope for and everybody goes home safely with the exception of the offender.

He's going back to jail..

Clay county but yes this is what i hope for."

Chief shawn keen also told me that jeffers will face additional jeffers will face additional charges in vigo county.

Those will be finalized at a later tme.

