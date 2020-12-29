Two death row inmates test positive for COVID-19
Trump leaves office.
New court filings give us more details about two federal death row inmates with covid-19 in terre haute.
We've explained ..
"dustin higgs" and "cory johnson" are set to be executed next month.
They both recently tested positive for covid-19.
A new status report says they were medically cleared from isolation status on sunday.
However, they both were still experiencing some symptoms consistent with covid-19.
The bureau of prisons says it used c-d-c criteria in clearing them from isolation.
Their attorneys have requested delays for