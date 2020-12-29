Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Two death row inmates test positive for COVID-19

New court filings give us more details about two federal death row inmates with covid-19 in terre haute.

"dustin higgs" and "cory johnson" are set to be executed next month.

They both recently tested positive for covid-19.

A new status report says they were medically cleared from isolation status on sunday.

However, they both were still experiencing some symptoms consistent with covid-19.

The bureau of prisons says it used c-d-c criteria in clearing them from isolation.

Their attorneys have requested delays for