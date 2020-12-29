Reaction to Possible $2000 Stimulus Check

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

A plan to increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2000 is in limbo after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the effort earlier today.

News 12's kenan scott got local reactions to the proposed $2000 stimulus checks, and discussed what it would it mean for themselves and their families.

Americans might have to wait a little longer before they see the $2000 direct stimulus checks being pushed by leaders across the political spectrum from bernie sanders to president trump.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell blocked an effort to quickly increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2000 as part of congress' covid-19 relief plan, although the legislation can still be voted on at a later time if mcconnell chooses.

However, tennessee representative chuck fleischmann predicted that the increased payments were not off the table yet although it would take some compromise to get it done.

"i don't see it necessarily passing as a clean bill.

In order to get senate republican votes, i think democrats are going to have to give in on some of the things that president trump wants, such as 230 relief, liability reform, and the lot.

The question is, they're battling the clock, and you're battling also an interesting dynamic that has been affected by this specifically the georgia senate races."

Local reactions to the $2000 stimulus checks were overwhelmingly positive, with most saying that it was well overdue for americans in their time of need.

"i'm pretty sure there are people that can make really good use of it, and especially those that have been out of work for however long and then you have those that for whatever reason aren't working, they don't have anybody else to turn to.

So those people will definitely get good use of it.

They actually could probably use more than $2000.

As for myself, i'll probably just add it towards credit card bills."

Mcconnell says that the senate would further consider raising the amount of the direct stimulus payments later this week.

