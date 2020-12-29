12-Points Revitalization receives donation

(WTHI) - A non-profit organization is seeing some financial relief.

A part of terre haute has been getting a face-lift... and now... they are getting help to do more!

It's thanks to walmart on state road 46.

The grocery store awarded 1-thousand dollars to 12-points revitalization in terre haute.

The group works to clean up and spruce up 12 points.

They want to make it a place everyone can enjoy more!

This donation will help businesses in the 12 points area.

The group says they couldn't do what they do without help like this...and without their volunteers.

"when people see growth, and they see a better place,people wanna get involved.

And we appreciate that.

" if you want to donate to the group.... you can do so on their facebook