The heroes of 2020

A look at the heroes of an unprecedented year.

REMINDS US THEREWERE ALSOUNEXPECTEDHEROES..

WHOSTEPPED UP TO HELP.EMPTY CITIES..JOBS AND LIVES PUTON HOLD..HAUNTING IMAGESFROM THE START OFTHE PANDEMIC..WITH THE NUMBERS --AND LOCKDOWNS --GROWING ACROSSTHE COUNTRY..

ASTHE DEADLY VIRUSSPREADS...FOR MORE THAN AQUARTER-OF-A-MILLION FAMILIES..THE HEARTACHE WILLNEVER GO AWAY..(S/ Danielle Weber / LostHusband to COVID 19:29 - :31)"I don't really know whatelse to say I lost the loveof my life.

No, I'll neverget over it.

I'll never getpast it."COVID-19 CLAIMINGMORE LIVES THANANY MODERN WAR..AN UNSEEN..UNHEARD ENEMY --TARGETING MOMSAND DADS..

SONS ANDDAUGHTERS..MANY..

FORCED TODIE..

ALONE..FAMILIES PUSHEDAPART..

AT A TIMEWHEN THEY AREDESPERATE TO BETOGETHER..IN A NATION,DESPERATE FORANY SIGN OF HOPE..(nats: ambulance siren)(nats: music)THE FIRST SIGNALS..WERE SIRENS..A PROMISE HELP WASON THE WAY..(S/ Joshua Rodriguez /Paramedic FDNY1:05 - 1:08)"EMS will still be here nomatter what.

We willalways keep comingback."(nats: hospital)AN UNWAVERINGCOMMITMENT SHAREDBY TENS-OF-THOUSANDS OFDOCTORS..

ANDNURSES..(nat: NURSE: "It's beenhard, it's beenoverwhelming, it's beenscary." )MEDICAL TEAMS..FIGHTING..TOGETHER..PUTTING THEIR LIVES..AND FAMILIES ATRISK..(nats: NURSE: "Theseare my brothers andsisters there, all of them,we're together trying towork toward one goal.")SAVING HUNDREDS..OF THOUSANDS OFLIVES..COMMUNITIESREACHING OUT..(nats: buckets banging,cheers)ANY WAY THEY CAN..TO SAY THANK-YOU..(S/ Devin De Wulf / NewOrleans 1:49 -1:51)"I think it's just a waythat everybody can getinvolved and show somesolidarity right now."DELIVERING FOOD TOFRONT LINEWORKERS..OR A PLACE TO SLEEPFOR MEDICS FEARFULOF TAKING THE VIRUSHOME..(S/ Ken Hashimoto / ICUNurse / California 1:59 -2:01)" I wanted to say thankyou for allowing me to bepart of my family."(S/ Yhaneek Douglas-Mattis / ICU Nurse /Atlanta, Georgia 2:02 -2:05)"I cannot express howmuch this means to myfamily and myself."THE SICKNESSREVEALINGSTRENGTH..

INPLACES MOST HADNEVER LOOKEDBEFORE..(S/ Karen Waldorf /Grocery Cashier / NewJersey 2:12 - 2:13quick)"Well, I don't considermyself a hero."BUT THOSE WHOWORK IN GROCERIESAND MARKETS..ALONG WITH SO MANYOTHER ESSENTIALFRONT LINEWORKERS..

AREHEROES..(S/ Israel Enriquez /Sanitation Worker / SanFrancisco 2:21 - 2:22quick)"We take that to ourhearts.

The city needs usot be here and to get thejob done.

And we're veryproud of it."(S/ James Rogers /Truck Driver2:29 - 2:31)" when the countrycalled, when all thishappened, when it allkicked off, we, as drivers,we were there.

"(S/ Terence Layne / BusDriver / New York City2:33 - 2:34 quick)"It absolutely is a specialmission // everymorning, knowing thatI'm coming and making acontribution to keepingour city running."(S/ Pat Tucker / FordEmployee Making FaceMasks 2:39 - :2:41)"I'd rather save lives thanstay at home."STRONG..

SELFLESSFIGHTERS..WHO REFUSE TOGIVE-IN..

WE RALLY AROUND..(nats: Cheering workers)OUR HEROES..JAY GRAY - NBC NEWS.