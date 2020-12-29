Mayor Norton Lays Out Plans For 2020

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

As Rochester Mayor Kim Norton wraps up her second year in office... she says she has some big goals for the year ahead.

Rochester mayor kim norton wraps up her second year in office... she says she has some big goals for the year ahead.

Landsat/copernicus kimt news 3's jeremy wall joins us live outside city hall tonight... jeremy - what did the mayor have to say?

Lowerthird2line talent:jeremy wall [email protected] coverage you can count on katie - mayor norton tells me 2021 is going to be a busy year... norton goals-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:mayor norton's goals for 2021 rochester, mn next monday the med city mayor will welcome new city councilors... along with a new city administrator.

Allison zelms - will replace steve rymer.

Norton says it's about much more than just onboarding the members ... but working together - to form a team.

As for some of the projects in the new year.... mayor norton has a mayor, city of rochester one of those would be continuing the destination medical center growth and riverfont projects uh.

That are development projects in our community.

Uh, we've been working really hard on community engagement, how do we engaged our community in the growth and development that we have so that we feel its done with them, not to them, and that they are part of it the mayor also plans to work on substainability which has been one of her goals since getting into office in 2019.

Live in kimt news 3 thanks jeremy.

Mayor norton was recognized earlier this month for her efforts to make the med city greener - the honor came from the conference of mayors - who also praised other city officials - like phoenix - for their efforts to fight climate change at the local level.

Nh vaccine-lvo-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:the