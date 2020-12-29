Lawsuit involving federal prison worker

Executions.

An attorney and anti-death penalty activist is suing a prison official.

"ashley kincaid eve" alleges "andrew sutton" caused her emotional distress on twitter.

Sutton had been the "special confinement unit counselor" at the federal prison in terre haute..

Kincaid-eve said that's no longer the case.

As we've reported... ashley kincaid eve was on death row inmate christopher vialva's legal team.

She says she dealt exclusively with andrew sutton to set up legal calls and legal visits with her client.

on the eve of christopher vialva's execution..

Kincaid eve says sutton canceled her legal call with vialva just 15 minutes before it was scheduled.

She alleges this was illegal.

After vialva's execution... an individual with the twitter handle "fozzy the bear" began tweeting repeatedly at her.

Kincaid eve included pictures of the tweets in her lawsuit filing..

They say things like... "she's using vialva for her own gain."

"she is just trying to be famous."

The twitter user also referenced working at the terre haute federal prison for 10 years.

Kincaid eve says after investigating and talking with her clients... she was sure this individual was sutton.

"he quoted almost what was cited in the email canceling my eve of execution legal call so it became very clear that i had the right person."

"we should not have un-professional individuals taking sadistic pleasure in executions.

And people who can't even stop themselves from going on twitter and taunting the lawyer of the people being executed."

Officially on monday... kincaid eve filed a defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress lawsuit against sutton personally.

She explained to me what her hopes are from this lawsuit.... "to me what's most dangerous is when there's evil being done under the guise of being right.

I think that this shows that our government cannot be trusted with the official power to kill.

Whether you support the death penalty or not i thinkwe should all recognize that if you're given the official power to kill you should do it ethically and legally."

Kincaid eve says the ball is in sutton's court.

He has a chance to answer the complaints laid out in the