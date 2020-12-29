Covid-19 Vaccinations In Long Term Care Facilities

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Long term care facilities across Minnesota are receiving and administering the covid-19 vaccine as others are waiting on their first shipment.

You can count on long term care facilities across minnesota are receiving and administering the covid-19 vaccine as others are waiting on their first shipment.

Jes.bmp kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with what our area is experiencing.

Jessica.

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:jessica bringe [email protected] coverage you can count on amy- river bend assisted living and memory care is gearing up to receive it's first shipment of the moderna vaccine next week..

But as staff and residents wait..

Other long- term care facilities are already doling out shots.

Facilities kimt news 3 taking a look at your screen - this first video clip is of the vaccination process at prairie manor care center in blooming prairie.

The nursing home received it's first shipment this morning - - this video shows the final doses being given today.

Administrator joseph mason says more than 60 staff and residents received the vaccine at the care center.

The goal is to vaccinate everyone... that's also the plan at river bend in rochester.

Executive director jon stene says staff is working to get consent forms in preparation for its first moderna shipment.

Both facilities say residents are eager to get their shot in the hopes of seeing their loved ones again.

Care center this is their home and they don't want to be restricted in their home.

Most of them aren't scared, they've been through it all.

They're very hardy people believe it or not so they just want things to be normal again.

Lowerthird2line coronavirus:jon stene exciting being part of that for them because they havne't been able to see loved ones for such a long time.

River bend has more than 80 residents and around 75 staff..

The first shipment will ideally vaccinate all of the residents.

Live in kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

River bend does say it will be at least a few months before residents can see their loved ones in-person as they wait for a majority of people to get vaccinated at which point the facility will lessen covid safety [email protected] coverage you can count on