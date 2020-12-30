Storm Bella Creates Large Amount of Froth in Dingle Peninsula

Occurred on December 27, 2020 / Brandon Creek, Dingle Peninsula, IrelandInfo from Licensor: The Froth is called Cuaràn (pronounced Coor-awn in the Irish language) and is caused by the algae on the sea bed coming to the surface due to the storm swells.

Storm Bella erupted the algae and it is the most amount of froth seem in living memory in Kerry.

It is a phenomenon seen very rarely along the Dingle Peninsula but happens most often j.

Brandon Creek.

I went for a walk to the pier with my sister Clíodhna we have recorded a few music videos in the past (https://youtu.be/_ZpQCKPYUJw) but we got a huge surprise when we walked down here yesterday.

It was amazing.

