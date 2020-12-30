Global  
 

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 00:50s
Superman & Lois on The CW - Official Family Crest Trailer

Check out the official "Family Crest" trailer for The CW superhero series Superman & Lois Season 1, based on the DC Comics characters.

It stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Wolé Parks and Inde Navarrette.

Superman & Lois Season 1 Release Date: February 23, 2021 on The CW After you watch Superman & Lois let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!


