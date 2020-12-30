Stimulus update

For the stimulus check update today, Congress agreed on a deal that is badly needed by Americans....



Related videos from verified sources Monday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update



Monday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update Credit: KMBC Duration: 07:17 Published 1 day ago COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits



Millions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits, and with a stalled COVID relief bill, there's desperation for those counting on that money; CBS2's Cory James reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:39 Published 3 days ago New Yorkers Call For COVID Relief From Federal Government



President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the COVID relief bill, creating a ripple effect that could shut down the government and leave millions without money; CBS2's Cory James reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:12 Published 3 days ago