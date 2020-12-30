Mac Jones calls it a blessing to play in Rose Bowl

The Tide quarterback is taking it all in, while staying focused.

Alabama will face notre dame in the rose bowl, in arlington friday at three.

Tuesday is media day, a chance to talk ball, but also get to know the players a little better.

Mac jones has never played in a college football playoff game, when he got his first start in 2019, the tide, didn't make the cut.

Steve sarkisian says jones entered the 2020 season with a who can stop me mentality, jone's fierceness on the field, kept the tide's record clean.

The rose bowl stage isn't too big for the heisman finalists, this is the type of games jones has been waiting to play in.

Its definitely a blessing, any college football player would want to play in a game like the rose bowl, we are just really happy to be here, but at the same time, you have to ask yhourself if you're just satisfied with being there, or if you want to take advantage of the opportunity.

Jones says his teammates and him want to take advantage of the opporutnity.

The group of seniors on this team have been together since 2017, and even went to camps together in high school.

Jones says it's a special group to be a part of.