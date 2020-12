Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 4 minutes ago

Pierre Cardin Dies At 98

Pierre Cardin has died.

According to CNN, France's Fine Arts Academy announced the sad news on Tuesday.

The legendary French fashion designer was also a success on the business side of fashion.

Cardin became a popular household name with designs including clothing, perfume, and even frying pans.

His breakout creation was the bubble dress designed in 1954.

Cardin was 98 years old.