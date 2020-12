Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:44s - Published 1 minute ago

Group That Launches New Year's Eve Fireworks On Pikes Peak Plans Special Show For Colorado Springs Sesquicentennial

The Pikes Peak AdAmAn Club has made a trek up the the 14,115 mountain each year since 1922 to launch pyrotechnics from the top, so this climb will be its 99th.

It's one of Colorado’s oldest New Year’s traditions.