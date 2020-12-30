Global  
 

Demi Lovato Proudly Shows Off Stretch Marks, Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Life For Refusing to Wear a Mask & More | Billboar

Halsey apologizes for sharing a photo of her eating disorder on Instagram without a “sufficient trigger warning”, Demi Lovato celebrates her recovery from her eating disorder on Instagram and Lil Pump is banned from JetBlue for life.


Demi Lovato celebrated her recovery from bulimia with an empowering snap of her stretch marks.

