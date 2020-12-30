Global
Pierre Cardin has passed away
Pierre Cardin has passed away
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:21s - Published
2 minutes ago
Legendary designer Pierre Cardin has passed away at 98-years-old.
