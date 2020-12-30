10. The Hidden Scandal In Women’s Health

It’s the last episode of this season of Chronic and host Lucy Pasha-Robinson is tackling a subject close to her heart – endometriosis, a common yet debilitating disease affecting at least one in 10 women, including her. In this no holds barred chat, Lucy is joined by an all-star panel of endometriosis experts, who also live with the disease: Gabrielle Jackson is news editor at Guardian Australia and author of Pain and Prejudice, Lucia Osborne-Crowley is a freelance journalist and author, and Fiona Timba is a lawyer and founder of social community Endo So Black. Together, they are tackling the big questions: Why do we know so little about this disease?

What is its impact?

And what can we do to change the story?We hope you enjoyed this season of Chronic.

We hope to bring you more episodes in the New Year – until then, stay tuned for updates by following host @LucyPasha on Twitter.Want to reach the team?

Drop us a line at [email protected] See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.