5pm Ky Funding Spending Bill 12.29.2020

Senator McConnell has announced where some of the money from the new government spending bills will be directed in Kentucky

according to mcconnell... kentucky will receive $1 million for a transitional housing program to help with opioid and substance abuse recovery.... and $25 million to develop land previously used to mine coal to support economic development in appalachia.

mconnell says the state will also be part of $22 million in funding to map areas where broadband service needs improvement.... $4 million for hemp research and $25 million for u-s fish and wildlife to battle asian carp... an invasive fish found in kentucky lakes.

