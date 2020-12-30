Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5pm Ky Funding Spending Bill 12.29.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
5pm Ky Funding Spending Bill 12.29.2020

5pm Ky Funding Spending Bill 12.29.2020

Senator McConnell has announced where some of the money from the new government spending bills will be directed in Kentucky

Senator mcconnell has announced where some of the money from the new government spending bills will be directed in kentucky.

Fs vo bullets:no where money for ky is going new federal government spending bills - $1 million: transiti ... according to mcconnell... kentucky will receive $1 million for a transitional housing program to help with opioid and substance abuse recovery.... and $25 million to develop land previously used to mine coal to support economic development in appalachia.

Mconnell says the state will also be part of $22 million in funding to map areas where broadband service needs improvement.... $4 million for hemp research and $25 million for u-s fish and wildlife to battle asian carp... an invasive fish found in kentucky lakes.

- ots image:left




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect

The massive, year-end catchall bill that President Donald Trump signed into law combines $900 billion...
SeattlePI.com - Published

House Votes to Extend Govt Funding for One Day to Avert Shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Sunday to extend federal funding through Dec. 21 to avoid...
Newsmax - Published

House passes massive COVID relief and government funding bill

The $900 billion aid package was added to a $1.4 trillion spending bill that funds the government...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Rep. Kinzinger worries about his party's future [Video]

GOP Rep. Kinzinger worries about his party's future

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN’s Dana Bash to discuss if Republicans will break with President Trump over the stalled coronavirus relief and his defense funding bill veto.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 08:26Published
'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell [Video]

'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday it is his "hope" to pass an "omnibus" spending bill with a COVID relief package "attached to it" after months of delays in aid.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out [Video]

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published