5pm Woodhill Death 12.29.2020

A man shot in Lexington Monday afternoon has died and Police are still looking for the shooter.

We told you monday about the shooting that happened just after one in the parking lot of the woodhill food mart.

According to lexington police... 20-year-old ja'quis ray and a woman were in a vehicle when a man fired several shots at them and ran off.

Police say the woman had non-life threatening injuries.

Ray was taken to the hospital where the coroner says he died a few hours later.

Meanwhile... investigators are attempting to identify the photos and video of the suspect and vehicle involved in that murder..

Police rleased these surveillance images they say show the suspect.... who appears to be armed with a gun and driving a silver chevrolet cruze.

