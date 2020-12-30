Global  
 

$250 million business loan program expected to roll out next month in Colorado

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:08s - Published
$250 million business loan program expected to roll out next month in Colorado

$250 million business loan program expected to roll out next month in Colorado

A Colorado program to provide relief to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to kick off next month.


