Teen starts Almeda Fire 'adopt-a-family' project

One teen started a project that has lasted though the holidays to help victims of the Almeda Fire.

Many people are in need of help around the holidays.

Especially those who lost their home in the recent fires.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle spoke to one teen who started a community project to help out.

Many families are in need after losing their homes or businesses in the almeda fire that burned through the rogue valley.

That's why 15-year-old katelyn robertson started her own project calling it 'almeda fire adopt a family'.

Katelyn says she initially started adopt a family to help victims with basic needs like getting clothes and toothbrushes.

The project even helped people get back the tools they lost from their businesses that were destroyed from the fire .

It kind of has turned into a christmas thing and now we are getting christmas gifts for families who have lost their home in the fires... it was an expansion i guess of it.

The robertsons lost their own travel r-v and say they're blessed to have their home still standing.

We lost our rv and our business was impacted and i felt so much of a loss from that and i couldn't imagine what it was like to lose a house part of the reason katelyn says they've been able to get so much support is because of the number of people they know from their family business -- rogue valley electric in talent, which came so close to being destroyed with some destroyed to being came so close to being destroyed with some smoke damage, and one outside wall scorched -- they're able to keep the business going and the adopt a family project running.

Katelyn says she hopes to continue helping people as she gets older.

Maybe something in the medical field.