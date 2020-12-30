Global  
 

New U.S. Dietary Guidelines Ignore Alcohol Recommendations

The U.S. federal government has released the newest edition of dietary guidelines.

According to Gizmodo, there are some surprising omissions.

The official guidelines continue to promote the value of a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

They do not however recommend that American men substantially cut down on alcohol consumption.

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans are updated every five years.

Officials hoped to see a recommendation that men limit their drinks to one a day on days they drink.

The current guidelines stress a cap of 2 drinks a day on days that include drinking.


