Baloch organisation protests outside Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC, over Karima Baloch's death

Several members of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a protest in front of the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC over the death of activist Karima Baloch.

Demanding further investigation by Toronto police into the death of Karima, the demonstrators outside the embassy raised slogans against Pakistan and held placards which read "Baloch lives matters" and "Pakistan killed Karima Baloch." This comes after BNM submitted a letter to the Canadian Embassy requesting an investigation into her death.

A similar protest took place outside Canada's Mission in Houston by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, to condemn the death of the Baloch activist, who died under mysterious circumstances.

Karima's dead body was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last week under mysterious circumstances.

The Toronto police on December 23 termed the death of Karima Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan.