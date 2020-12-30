$600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week
$600 stimulus checks may be direct deposited as early as Tuesday night.
This news comes from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, says Business Insider.
The $600 is part of the $900 billion coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump.
However, the checks were deemed meager by most Democrats and the president himself.
The money will hopefully provide a needed boost to the economy slammed by the pandemic.
The checks may also prove not to be the last round of economic assistance.