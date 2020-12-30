Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

$600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
$600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week

$600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week

$600 stimulus checks may be direct deposited as early as Tuesday night.

This news comes from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, says Business Insider.

The $600 is part of the $900 billion coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump.

However, the checks were deemed meager by most Democrats and the president himself.

The money will hopefully provide a needed boost to the economy slammed by the pandemic.

The checks may also prove not to be the last round of economic assistance.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stimulus checks should start going out this week but timing could slide, administration official says

The new round of stimulus payments included in the $900 billion Covid relief package are expected to...
Upworthy - Published

$600 stimulus checks could be sent out as early as this week, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Direct deposits could begin to arrive as early as Tuesday night, with paper checks beginning to be...
Business Insider - Published

Mnuchin expects people to start receiving stimulus checks next week

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that he expects Americans will start receiving stimulus...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Boosts to unemployment checks likely delayed [Video]

Boosts to unemployment checks likely delayed

The new stimulus package may be official, but unemployed San Diegans may have to wait longer to get that extra $300 per week as promised.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published
McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

The Senate appears to be in a stand-off situation Tuesday afternoon, involving votes on two large pieces of legislation. It’s unclear how long into the week it will stretch, and when, or if,..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:16Published
Unemployment benefits extension confirmed as COVID-19 relief package is signed into law [Video]

Unemployment benefits extension confirmed as COVID-19 relief package is signed into law

After a week of waiting, the President signed the COVID-19 relief package into law which will push forward an extension of unemployment benefits and a new round of stimulus checks that many..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published