Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 minutes ago

$600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week

$600 stimulus checks may be direct deposited as early as Tuesday night.

This news comes from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, says Business Insider.

The $600 is part of the $900 billion coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump.

However, the checks were deemed meager by most Democrats and the president himself.

The money will hopefully provide a needed boost to the economy slammed by the pandemic.

The checks may also prove not to be the last round of economic assistance.