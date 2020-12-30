Measure 110 Will Go Into Effect February 1, 2021

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 1 day ago

The OHA is accepting applications for people to join the review council.

Measure 110 will roll out.

Measure 1-10 is also sparking concern from local law enforcement.

Josephine county sheriff-- dave daniel says he is worried overdoses in the community will be more common.

He says he also forsees an increase of property crime as a result of the drug addiction treatment and recovery act.

What reasons people can be arrested for are going to change, unfortunately.

But we've been in contact with the districts attorney's office and other agencies to kinda see you know how we're going to handle this significant impact on our ability to help people.

Sheriff daniel says there are still many details that need to be sorted out as local law enforcement begins to move into the boundries of