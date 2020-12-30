Getting a lift on New Year's Eve

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast With Brian HackneyExpect mostly dry conditions on Wednesday, with rain arriving in the North Bay by evening, spreading south early on Thursday. Brian Hackney has the forecast. For New Year's Eve, expect clear skies and..
Gov. Sisolak asking Las Vegans to stay home on New Year's EveNevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking the public to stay home on New Year's Eve.
Long Island Singer To Join Gloria Gaynor For New Year's Eve PerformanceA Long Island singer is warming up her vocal chords for New Year's Eve in Times Square. She's taking the stage with legendary singer Gloria Gaynor; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.