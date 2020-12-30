Boston Marathon postponed until Fall 2021

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

The 2021 Boston Marathon will not be held in April and will be postponed until at least the fall of 2021.

- due to the surge in covid-19- cases in massachusetts, - the boston athletic association- will not be able to - confirm a fall boston marathon- date until early 2021.- the b.a.a.

Will continue to mee- with its covid-19 medical and - event operations advisory group- - - - and work with city and state- officials as well as sponsors - and other stakeholders to - plan a safe return to in- perso- racing in the fall.

- registration has not opened for- the 2021 marathon and - details about the field size- have not been determined.

- in september, the boston- athletic association announced- the - formation of a covid-19 medical- and operations advisory group.- the group will establish a- framework to advise when and- how the boston marathon can be- held