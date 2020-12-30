Geek War Movie

Geek War Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: There's a mysterious VHS tape that dwells in the comic book shop of Deathbone (Billy Garberina), the eccentric barbarian shop owner.

Deathbone has priced this tape at $1500, and in 25 years nobody has ever forked over the cash to buy it... that is, until now.

Thus begins the Geek War.

Two nerds, Max (Kurt Indovina) and Papillion (Josh Suire), fight to claim the tape as their own from the clutches of Tangerine (Raine Brown), a dorky but super hot girl who loves comic books and swooped in and bought the tape before they could.

Both sides pull every trick in the book to seduce Tangerine in hopes of grasping the tape and viewing its legendary content.

But in the course of trying to win the tape, Max ends up falling for Tangerine, and that is when the REAL trouble begins... Very limited stock on hand