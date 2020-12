Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:20s - Published 2 minutes ago

Toddler Takes Support of Toy With Wheels and Walks in Halls of Children Hospital

This toddler walked in the halls of the children's hospital where they were admitted to.

They seemed to enjoy themself as they took the support of a toy with wheels to walk from one place to another.

They looked adorable as they went around the place.