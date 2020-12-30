Global  
 

Restaurants Hope To Attract Customers With Take-Out Options This New Year’s Eve

Restaurants Hope To Attract Customers With Take-Out Options This New Year’s Eve

The COVID-19 restrictions are forcing businesses to get creative in bringing in customers.

WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.


