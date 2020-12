Related videos from verified sources Plymouth Police Officer Fatally Shoots K-9 Partner After Dog Attacked Him



A Plymouth Police officer shot and killed his K-9 partner after the dog bit his hands while they prepared to search for a suspect. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:18 Published 5 hours ago Plymouth Police Chief: Officer Shot And Killed His K-9 After His Dog Attacked Him



Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri provided details about an incident on Tuesday in which an officer shot his K-9 after it attacked him. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 08:32 Published 7 hours ago Black Ice Keeps Man from Entering Home



Occurred on March 2, 2018 / Plymouth, Devon, EnglandInfo from Licensor: Alan, a police officer from Plymouth, Devon, had his CCTV at his home capture his hilarious journey of trying to get to his.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:18 Published on November 19, 2020