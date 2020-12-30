Nation’s first case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado
A variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom has now been confirmed in Colorado.
Colorado confirms first known US case of new COVID-19 strainColorado has confirmed the first known U.S. case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
