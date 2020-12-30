Global  
 

Nation’s first case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado

Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:53s - Published
A variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom has now been confirmed in Colorado.


Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant

New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US [Video]

Colorado confirms first known US case of new COVID-19 strain [Video]

Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK [Video]

