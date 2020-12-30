High School Boys Basketball: Loyer's big night leads Homestead past Marion

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Tip... to the high school game we go... 4a number 3 homestead paying marion a visit at bill green arena...giants were hot from the jump... jalen blackmon... splashes the triple from straightaway... team-high 29 from the grand canyon commit... marion got out to a ten point lead early...but... homestead has fletcher loyer... and marion does not...ladies and gentlemen..

Let me welcome you to the official fletcher loyer coming out party...you saw the and one from distance... then... the tough take to the cup....and the outstanding junior was just getting started...second quarter... a little give and go action with luke goode.... then.... on the break... three ball ties the game up...and folks..

I could show you about two minutes worth of just fletcher loyer...you see why purdue fans are excited about the kid... 21 points in the first half..he goes off for a new homestead record 50 points... spartans win 92-77... they're