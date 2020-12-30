Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clinicians encourage setting attainable New Year's resolutions in 2021

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Clinicians encourage setting attainable New Year's resolutions in 2021

Clinicians encourage setting attainable New Year's resolutions in 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— New Year's resolutions can be hard to keep.

Hanna Cespedes — clinical mental health therapist with All Counseling Solutions — says it's important to set S.M.A.R.T.

Goals.

Paid rewards.

If you ever have a tip that could help investigators, call crimestoppers at 1-877-68crime.

The new year is just three days away.

And like most, you probably have some new years resolutions.

41 nbc's ariel schiller spoke c1 3 b13 with experts about how to set goals, and achieve them in 2021.

New




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How To Set Attainable Goals For Better Eating In The New Year [Video]

How To Set Attainable Goals For Better Eating In The New Year

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with weight loss coach and wellness expert Jackie Hale about how to set attainable healthy eating goals for the New Year!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:59Published