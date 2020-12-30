Global  
 

Purdue vs. Rutgers

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Meredith... purdue looking to keep the ball rolling in big ten play after picking up a win on christmas day... the number 14 scarlet knights standing in their way tonight... this game decided by just 5 points... out to the rac... join mid 1st half... no ron harper jr... scarelt knights would have to make due... montez mathis...not mathias..

In the corner for 3... big night for number 10... keep your eye on him... later purdue down ten... give it to the zionsville alum... isaiah thompson from the parking lot... yeah go eagles... the lead closing fast for the knights... thompson's night not over yet... you'd think he was wearing green and white again... 17 ponts on 7-8 shooting for isaiah in piscataway...career high... gap closes to 2 in the second half... trevion williams ties the ballgame up... 21 point, 12 rebound double double for him... purdue clawing its way back.... but here's what went wrong... ball security... geo baker the steal and score... wide open backcourt... rutgers ties it at 53... remeber mathis... yeah he led all scorers with 25... cashes in from deep... 10 lead changes and this one favors scarlet and white... rutgers needs to replace its scoring vacancy with harper on the bench... baker putting in his job application here... 19 points for the 0 jersey... and rutgers wins its third straight against the boilermakers... 81-76 the final score out east... purdue head coach matt painter says that ball security is job security...in so many words.... matt painter: i was more concerned with just our inability to contain the dribble especially when there was nothing going on...like there wasn't a ball screen or rub or anything just guys just getting took off the bounce.

You know we have to do a better job of keeping the ball in front of us.

As a team we're just we're not there right now we have to do a much better job guarding the basketball than we did tonight ok over to high school basketball benton central




