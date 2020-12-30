Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 6 minutes ago

ARREST REPORT: Suspects followed 70-year-old man home from bar before shooting

According to the arrest report, Alan Bonedlid spent several hours at the Stadium Saloon and Laundry on Boulder Highway prior to the shooting.

While he was there, he appeared to have exchanged words with the suspects in the gaming area.