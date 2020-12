Friends walked 12 hrs to find help in Australia Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:40s - Published 33 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:40s - Published Friends walked 12 hrs to find help in Australia A 10-year old boy and his father were rescued by helicopter from a car marooned in flooded bushland, after three friends who had been accompanying them walked through Australia's remote Outback to get help. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like